‘Tea’ packages were found concealed within a pallet of toilet paper.

SYDNEY: Australian authorities have arrested four men after 662kg of methamphetamine was found hidden inside a shipment of toilet paper rolls, reported German news agency dpa.

The Australian Border Force said the shipment arrived in Melbourne via sea cargo from Malaysia on Oct 4. Officers then identified “anomalies” during an x-ray at the border, it said in a statement.

Officers found 622 green and gold tea packages, each weighing 1kg, which were further concealed within a pallet of toilet paper.

The drugs seized have a street value estimated at almost A$560 million (RM1.7 billion), it said.

Two 33-year-old Chinese nationals, a Malaysian, 34, and a Hong Kong national, 32, were arrested last night.

Two of the men were arrested as they separately attempted to board flights to leave Australia.

The men were all charged with one count of attempting to possess a commercial quantity of a border-controlled drug. The offence carries the maximum penalty of life imprisonment.