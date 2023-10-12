Dewan Rakyat deputy speaker Alice Lau tells Awang Hashim to leave until after lunch break.

KUALA LUMPUR: Awang Hashim (PN-Pendang) was ordered to leave the Dewan Rakyat until after lunch break today for refusing to retract his remarks in calling Taufiq Johari (PH-Sungai Petani) “anak papa”.

Awang was defending Shahidan Kassim (PN-Arau), who questioned why the motion he submitted to Dewan Rakyat Speaker Johari Abdul on Tuesday was still pending a decision when Taufiq’s motion submitted yesterday had been approved today.

“I already instructed Pendang (Awang) to retract (his remarks). Since he refuses, he is welcome to ‘take a break’ until after lunch,” said deputy speaker Alice Lau.

In response, Awang said “we are all ‘anak papa’”, after which Lau instructed him to leave the House.

MORE TO COME

