The Bersatu secretary-general claims Iskandar Dzulkarnain Abdul Khalid was threatened with corruption charges and promised money and position.

PETALING JAYA: Perikatan Nasional secretary-general Hamzah Zainudin has claimed that Kuala Kangsar MP Iskandar Dzulkarnain Abdul Khalid was pressured by the government into throwing support for Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim’s leadership.

Hamzah, who is also the opposition leader, urged the government to “cease the abuse of power and intimidation against MPs”, saying such action runs contrary to the principles of democracy.

“It is believed that intimidation and threats were used against the Kuala Kangsar MP to secure his support for the government to regain a two-thirds majority in Parliament,” he said in a statement today.

Hamzah claimed that on Oct 1, Iskandar Dzulkarnain was brought to meet a top officer of the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) at a hotel in Damansara and was threatened with corruption charges if he refused to sign a media statement stating his support for the government.

He said that before that, on Sept 26, Iskandar Dzulkarnain was also visited by a prominent businessman with the title “Tan Sri”, believed to have close ties to the Anwar, near Damansara.

“The MP was pressured and coerced into supporting the prime minister and promised monetary rewards and positions in several companies,” he alleged.

Hamzah claimed that, in a recent meeting with PN chairman Muhyiddin Yassin, Iskandar Dzulkarnain “appeared visibly distressed due to the intimidation being placed on him”.

He also said the Kuala Kangsar MP’s statement, which cited development allocations as a justification for supporting the government, greatly differed from the explanations given to several party leaders.

Yesterday, Iskandar Dzulkarnain said his decision to support the government was made after considering the urgent need to address the rising cost of living in his constituency.

However, he said he would not leave or betray Bersatu under any circumstances, adding that he is still loyal to his party.

He said that even though he might face the risk of disciplinary action by Bersatu, he was unwilling to see the voters in his area being left behind economically because of political disputes.

Hamzah said Bersatu’s political bureau has decided at a meeting to seek further explanation from Iskandar Dzulkarnain before deciding on the next course of action.

FMT has reached out to the Prime Minister’s Office and MACC for comment.