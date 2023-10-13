Former deputy chief minister Ahmad Zakiyuddin Abd Rahman, Phee Boon Poh and Chong Eng were among those in the Penang governor’s birthday honours list.

GEORGE TOWN: The director-general of public services, Zulkapli Mohamed, heads the list of 1,117 people who have been awarded Penang state honours and honorary medals in conjunction with the birthday of the governor, Ahmad Fuzi Abdul Razak.

Zulkapli, 58, receives the Darjah Panglima Pangkuan Negeri (DPPN) which carries the title ‘Datuk Seri’. Others who received the DPPN were former Penang High Court judge Tun Abd Majid Tun Hamzah, and Tenaga Nasional Berhad chief executive Baharin Din.

The Darjah Gemilang Pangkuan Negeri (DGPN) which also carries the title of ‘Datuk Seri’ will be awarded to 27 people, among whom are former deputy chief minister Ahmad Zakiyuddin Abd Rahman, former state secretary Mohd Sayuthi Bakar, and Malaysia External Trade Development Corporation chairman and Bertam assemblyman Reezal Merican Naina Merican.

Also receiving the DGPN are Bukit Aman CID director Suhaily Zain, Penang Port Commission chairman Syed Mohamad Syed Murtaza, DAP veteran Phee Boon Poh, and former Wanita DAP national chairwoman Chong Eng.

Fifteen people will receive the Darjah Yang Mulia Pangkuan Negeri, and 93 individuals the Darjah Setia Pangkuan Negeri, both of which carry the title Datuk.

Among those listed to receive the DMPN are the Institute of Islamic Understanding Malaysia director-general Azam Adil, Penang Water Supply Corporation director Brian Tan, and former state Islamic religious council president Salleh Man.

At a press conference earlier, state assembly speaker Law Choo Kiang said the Darjah Johan Negeri will be awarded to 74 people, the Bintang Cemerlang Negeri medal (14); the Pingat Kelakuan Terpuji (168); the Pingat Jasa Kebaktian (298); the Pingat Jasa Masyarakat (399) and the Pingat Bakti Setia (26).

He said the Yang Dipertua Negeri’s 74th birthday celebration was to be officially celebrated on July 8 but was postponed to this month to make way for elections to the state assembly.