Azam Ahmad Sapri becomes director of Bukit Aman’s traffic department while his deputy Mancha Anak Ata takes over as Sarawak’s commissioner of police.

PETALING JAYA: Sarawak police chief Azam Ahmad Sapri is being moved to become head of Bukit Aman’s traffic investigation and enforcement department, while his deputy Mancha Anak Ata will be promoted to be Sarawak’s commissioner of police.

The moves are among several transfers of senior police officers that takes effect on Nov 13.

Azam takes over the traffic post from Nasri Omar who has been acting chief after the retirement of Mat Kasim Karim last month.

Perlis will also get a new police chief in Muhammad Abdul Halim, a deputy director in Bukit Aman’s internal security and public order department.

He replaces Baderulhisham Baharudin, the deputy Perlis police chief, who has been acting chief following the retirement of Surina Saad last month.

Bukit Aman crime prevention and community safety department principal assistant director Nik Ezanee Faisal will be transferred to the federal police’s special branch counter-terrorism division (E8) as an assistant director.