D Shanti says ‘ugly rumours’ on social media only piled on the misery.

PETALING JAYA:The mother of T Nhaveen, who died after being assaulted in 2017, wants the public to stop spreading rumours about her son’s death.

D Shanti said there were allegations that the five youths who were charged with Nhaveen’s murder, and their relatives, had offered her money to stop seeking justice for her deceased son.

“Yet none of them ever met us,” she said of the five youths, who were recently acquitted, and their families.

“Nothing like that ever happened. It is all false (news).”

She was speaking to reporters after she was informed that the Attorney-General’s Chambers had filed a notice of appeal over the acquittal of five men accused of murdering her son.

Shanti said there were also “ugly rumours” swirling on the internet about how her son died, adding such claims and the negativity against her son on social media only piled on more misery on her and her family.

“I know how my son died and he suffered. It hurts me a lot.”

On Oct 3, the High Court in George Town, Penang, found five men, including two who were juveniles at the time they were charged, not guilty of the murder of Nhaveen.

The five – S Gopinaath, 30, J Ragesuthan, 22, S Gokulan, 22, and the two youths who were charged as juveniles – had been accused of murdering Nhaveen, then 18, at a park on Jalan Bunga Raya between 11pm and midnight on June 9, 2017.

Shanti said she was happy that the prosecution had filed an appeal against their acquittal.

“I am more motivated and stronger now to fight for justice for my son.”