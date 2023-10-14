Menteri besar Amirudin Shari says it is a reward for the state government exceeding its revenue collection target of RM2 billion this year.

BANTING: Selangor menteri besar Amirudin Shari has hinted that the state’s civil servants will get incentives to match the state government’s achievements when he presents the Selangor 2024 budget next month.

He said Selangor achieved its revenue collection target of RM2 billion as early as August.

“This year’s revenue collection target was achieved as early as August and I believe Selangor state civil servants deserve incentives that are comparable to such achievement.

“Wait for the announcement in November,” he told reporters after launching the state-level National Sports Day celebration at IJM Rimbayu here.

Commenting on the incentive for civil servants that was announced by Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim when tabling the 2024 federal budget yesterday, Amirudin said the announcement was a relief to civil servants nationwide.

“The RM2,000 announced is very comforting for civil servants nationwide, especially those who have children going to school next February and preparing for Hari Raya Aidilfitri in March or April,” he said.

Amirudin said the state’s revenue collection so far has reached RM2.25 billion.

“Going by that trend, it is quite certain that we can hit RM2.3 billion, but that depends on the payment of land and certain taxes by individuals and companies,” he added.