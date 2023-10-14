This comes after a woman was charged with stealing two Rolex watches worth over RM400,000 from her husband, a police officer.

PETALING JAYA: Kepong MP Lim Lip Eng has urged Bukit Aman to look into how a police officer could afford to own two Rolex watches worth over RM400,000, as revealed in a recent court case.

This comes after 41-year-old Mou Ei Leen reportedly claimed trial to stealing a Rolex Sky-Dweller (Model 326135) and Rolex GMT Master-II 9 (Model 116718 LN) from her husband, a police officer, three years ago.

Her husband’s name was not mentioned in reports on the case. Mou was charged at the Ipoh magistrates’ court.

“It is the responsibility of the police to explain to all how the officer could own two Rolex watches. Was the watch bought through his salary as an officer or other means?

“If the police opt to remain silent on this matter, it could tarnish the reputation of the entire police force,” Lim said in a statement.

Mou was charged under Section 380 of the Penal Code, which carries a maximum penalty of 10 years in jail and a fine upon conviction. She was released on bail of RM3,000

Her lawyer reportedly said she was in the midst of a divorce and had been living separately from her husband for the past two years. The theft reportedly took place when they were still living together.