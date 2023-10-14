Police will call the owner of the nursery to ascertain whether it has a valid licence.

KUALA LUMPUR: A babysitter at a nursery in Kota Damansara near here was arrested by police yesterday following the death of a two-month-old baby girl on Tuesday.

Petaling Jaya police chief Fakhrudin Abdul Hamid said the woman, a foreigner in her 40s, was arrested after police received a report from the medical officer who treated the victim.

“The suspect, who is married to a local man, was arrested at the Petaling Jaya police headquarters yesterday after being called to give a statement.

“Police have recorded the statements of three people, including the victim’s parents, and will call the owner of the nursery to ascertain whether it has a valid licence.”

He said the woman was released on police bail after her statement was recorded and the case is being investigated under Section 31(1) (a) of the Child Act 2001.

He added that as of now, the cause of the victim’s death is still unknown and police are waiting for the results of the post-mortem.

“We are now focussing on the investigation according to the relevant section and will see the need for other sections, depending on the results of the post-mortem,” he said.