Some 100 police are on site as efforts continue to search the area after an unidentified person phoned in the threat, says Johor police chief.

PETALING JAYA: Panic gripped patrons of a shopping mall in Johor Bahru this evening following a bomb threat made by phone to the mall management.

Johor police chief Kamarul Zaman Mamat said police have since been searching the mall, with a 100m-wide traffic cordon set up to deter people from entering the area.

The phone call came from an unidentified person at about 6pm, and the mall’s auxiliary police swiftly evacuated all shoppers. “We are sweeping every single inch of all floors of this mall. And as you know, it is a huge place, so we have asked all shoppers to leave.

“CCTV footage is also being looked at closely. We urge the public to remain calm as we search carefully,” he told FMT.

Shoppers who parked their vehicles in the mall would be allowed to collect them soon, as the bomb squad’s sweep of the car park was almost done, he said.

The mall at Mid Valley Southkey contains 2.5 million sq ft of retail area, with 260 retail outlets on six floors.

Kamarul said an extensive operation was under way, involving about 100 officers, including a bomb disposal team. He reminded motorists to steer clear from the area for the time being, as road blocks have been set up as part of the cordon.

“We have everything under control and we urge the public to remain calm,” he said.