The troubled low-cost carrier appeals to passengers to be patient as it expedites refunds following the sudden suspension of its operations.

PETALING JAYA: MYAirline says it has received “multiple interests” for a potential future strategic partnership, amid the abrupt suspension of its operations two days ago.

“We are diligently evaluating the proposals. We will continue to provide updates to our valued passengers and related stakeholders,” the company said in a statement.

The low-cost carrier also appealed to passengers affected by the suspension of its operations to remain patient as it expedites refunds for customers, and again apologised over the inconvenience caused.

“We are currently expediting the refund process and would like to kindly request your patience as we are handling a high volume of over 12,000 emails (following the suspension of operations).

“MYAirline is also in the process of establishing a hotline to better assist our affected passengers,” its board member Azharuddin Abdul Rahman said.

He added that all MYAirline staff remain under full employment with no one forced to go on unpaid leave.

On Thursday, MYAirline said it had to suspend its operations immediately because of significant financial pressures.

It added that it had no timeline on resuming operations – which was dependent on shareholder restructuring and recapitalisation of the airline.

Transport minister Loke Siew Fook then slammed the troubled carrier over the sudden suspension, with no prior notification to the passengers and authorities, including his ministry.

He was reported to have said that the suspension had affected 125,000 passengers who purchased RM20 million worth of tickets until March 2024.