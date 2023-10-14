Ajis Sitin says funds should have been set aside to gazette Orang Asli land to prevent encroachment.

PETALING JAYA: An Orang Asli senator was left disappointed with the national budget that was tabled yesterday, saying no significant sum had been set aside to resolve issues related to the gazettement of the community’s land.

Ajis Sitin said while millions of ringgit were allocated for the Orang Asli for various initiatives, only a small fraction is earmarked for demarcation works, which was important in preventing encroachment and the illegal reclamation of land.

“While there are funds to gazette the land, the sum is minimal,” the sole Orang Asli representative in the Dewan Negara told FMT. “There should have been a more significant sum set aside to gazette the majority of the land.”

The 2024 budget tabled by Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim yesterday provides an allocation of RM333 million for the Orang Asli community to carry out development projects and improve social welfare.

Ajis said he had expected the government to set aside a special allocation for demarcation works on Orang Asli land. “But it didn’t happen. What was announced was a conventional allocation similar to ones announced in the past.”

Ajis said there were some 850 Orang Asli villages in West Malaysia and gazettement of their land would ensure that no party could encroach or reclaim it.

He also said while state governments had approved plots of land for the community to reside, there was no demarcation. “When the land is not gazetted, anyone could encroach it and action against these parties would be limited.”

On a separate matter, Ajis suggested the government consider an initiative for the community in the supplementary budget, focussing on education of the Orang Asli and needs of their students.