Pesawah says the proposed RM100 increase to RM1,300 per metric tonne under the 2024 budget is insufficient as it has been nine years since the last adjustment.

PETALING JAYA: A group representing padi farmers has urged Putrajaya to consider raising the floor price of padi to RM1,500 per metric tonne instead of RM1,300 as proposed in the 2024 budget.

Pertubuhan Persaudaraan Pesawah Malaysia (Pesawah) said the RM100 increase in the budget would be insufficient considering how it has been nine years since the floor price was adjusted.

Pesawah treasurer Rafirdaus Abu Bakar added that there has been a rise in operational costs since then, including for the purchase of pesticides, fertiliser, and ploughs.

“This isn’t the 1980s anymore. Back then, labour costs were much lower. Now, we have to bear various costs, such as when replacing padi planting machines. This doesn’t even include the lease of land.

“A reasonable floor price for padi would be RM1,500 per metric tonne, on top of the RM500 in subsidies from the government,” he told FMT.

In unveiling the 2024 budget yesterday, Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim announced that the government will increase the floor price of padi to RM1,300 per metric tonne to support farmers.

Some RM2.6 billion in subsidies and incentives will also be distributed to padi farmers and fishermen.