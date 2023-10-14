It also seeks amendment to party constitution which states that a person can only hold the office of president for three consecutive terms.

KUANTAN: A motion on keeping the posts of president and deputy president uncontested at the upcoming party election next year is among eight resolutions passed at the 77th state MIC convention in Bentong today.

Pahang MIC chairman V Arumugam said the combination of MIC president SA Vigneswaran and his deputy, M Saravanan, was authoritative in leading the party, so the grassroots wanted it to be retained for the unity of the party.

He said Pahang MIC had expressed its full support for Vigneswaran’s leadership to continue steering the party and the community empowerment agenda, based on various positive changes since he took over the reins of the MIC national leadership.

According to him, the convention, attended by 250 delegates from across Pahang, also proposed the repeal of Article 58.2.A of the party constitution, which states that a person can only hold the office of president for three consecutive terms.

“We are of the view that the article is no longer applicable or relevant to the current leadership, which is actively implementing various transformation plans.

“This administration must continue without challenges and restrictions,” he said when contacted here today.

Arumugam said Pahang MIC had suggested that the motion to repeal Article 58.2.A be tabled at the MIC general assembly this year.

He said Pahang MIC also wanted more career opportunities to be made available at government agencies for qualified Indian candidates.

Vigneswaran and Saravanan had defended their respective posts for the 2021-2024 term after winning unopposed in the party elections.