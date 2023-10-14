A 40-hectare plot of land had been identified, but in yesterday’s budget speech, the federal government announced a 400-hectare new high-tech industrial estate in Kerian.

PETALING JAYA: The Perak government is to look for more land for an industrial estate in Kerian following a federal budget announcement that the new estate would occupy at least 1,000 acres (about 400 hectares) – or 10 times what the state had allocated.

The state government had identified a 40-hectare (about 98 acres) plot for the new high-tech industrial estate, said menteri besar Saarani Mohamad.

“However, following the announcement (in the 2024 budget speech), I see that it requires at least 1,000 acres (404 hectares). So, we have to look again,” he told reporters in Ipoh, Bernama reported.

Kerian in northern Perak, lies next to the southern district of mainland Penang, with the main towns of Parit Buntar and Nibong Tebal within a 10-minute drive from each other.

Yesterday, Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim said in tabling the 2024 budget that the federal government would create a bigger ecosystem for electrical and electronics firms in the northern region by opening a high-tech industrial area in Kerian.

Saarani said the location of the industrial area would be announced after discussions with the relevant parties.

“We do not want to reveal anything now as there could be various implications. For example, when we announced a commercial project in the Automotive High-Tech Valley in Tanjung Malim, suddenly the price of land there rose sharply,” Saarani said.

He said the opening of the high-tech industrial area is expected to speed up the application process for the construction of a water treatment plant in the north of Perak.

“We need a large capacity of water supply, and this facility will help meet the demand for padi irrigation as well as the factories that will be developed in the area,” he said.