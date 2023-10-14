Bukit Aman says the money was gifted by the parents of the senior officer, whose late father was a successful businessman.

PETALING JAYA: Federal police have sought to clarify queries on how a police officer could afford to own two Rolex watches worth over RM400,000.

Bukit Aman integrity and compliance department director Azri Ahmad said the two watches were purchased by the senior officer using money gifted to him by his parents.

In a statement, Azri added that the officer’s late father was a successful businessman.

“Investigations into the senior cop’s lavish lifestyle, particularly in owning two Rolex watches, are ongoing,” he said. “The integrity and compliance department will continue its investigation.”

This comes after Kepong MP Lim Lip Eng asked how the officer could afford luxury timepieces at a time when some are calling for the police force’s salaries to be increased.

The matter came to light after 41-year-old Mou Ei Leen reportedly claimed trial to stealing a Rolex Sky-Dweller (Model 326135) and Rolex GMT Master-II 9 (Model 116718 LN) from her husband, a police officer, three years ago.

Mou was charged under Section 380 of the Penal Code, which carries a maximum penalty of 10 years in jail and a fine upon conviction. She was released on bail of RM3,000.

Her lawyer reportedly said she was in the midst of a divorce and had been living separately from her husband for the past two years.

The theft reportedly took place when they were still living together.