Comptroller of the Royal Household of the Sultan of Pahang warns recipients their award or medal will be revoked as it is an offence.

KUANTAN: Recipients of awards and medals from Pahang have been reminded not to display or stick the emblems or insignia on their vehicles.

Comptroller of the Royal Household of the Sultan of Pahang Ahmad Khirrizal Ab Rahman said the order was in accordance with the decree by the state ruler, Sultan Abdullah Sultan Ahmad Shah, who is the current Yang di-Pertuan Agong.

He added that it was also subject to the Emblems, Titles or Awards (Prevention of Improper Use) Enactment 2017, involving titles and awards conferred by the Sultan of Pahang.

“Recipients of awards and medals found to have violated or committed an offence under the enactment will have their awards and medals revoked.

“Those found using fake titles will also be charged according to the same provision,” he said in a statement.

Khirrizal said the police and road transport department (JPJ) have been asked to cooperate by taking enforcement action against those committing such offences.

In August, Pahang police chief Yahaya Othman also issued a reminder that no one was allowed to use or display Pahang’s royal emblems or insignias on any part of their vehicles without permission.

He said this is stated under Section 3(1)(c) of the Pahang Emblems, Titles and Awards (Prevention of Improper Use) Enactment 2017 and the section provides fines between RM250,000 and RM500,000, or a jail term of not more than five years, or both.