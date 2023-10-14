The deputy prime minister also calls on the Muslim community to set aside their political differences.

PUTRAJAYA: Muslims should set aside their political differences and stop trying to out-Islamise one another, deputy prime minister Ahmad Zahid Hamidi said.

“Don’t assume Allah’s role by claiming one group is more Islamic than the other,” he said when officiating the Zikir Perdana event here this evening.

Zahid said that matters of faith were not contingent on joining a particular organisation or political party. “Faith is measured by the rites we practice.”

Zahid said as a country where Islam is the official religion of the federation, Malaysian Muslims need to be united, which is a success story on its own.

“And while it is difficult to achieve unity (among Muslims), it is even harder to retain it.”

Zahid then called on Muslims to uphold the Palestinian cause, following the violence in Gaza.

He also said while Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim had pledged RM10 million to help Palestinians, the goal was to donate RM100 million.

More than 3,000 people have died in clashes between Israel and the Hamas militant faction since last Sunday, when Hamas fighters broke through the heavily-militarised border of Gaza, killing at least 1,300 people, most of them civilians.

Israel responded with a fierce bombardment of missile strikes on the densely populated enclave, killing at least 1,900 mostly civilian Gazans, including more than 600 children.