Investment, trade and industry minister Tengku Zafrul Aziz will replace Norza Zakaria, who is stepping down in December.

PETALING JAYA: Investment, trade and industry minister Tengku Zafrul Aziz is set to become the new president of the Badminton Association of Malaysia (BAM).

In a posting on social media platform X (formerly known as Twitter), BAM said its council unanimously agreed on Tengku Zafrul taking over the post currently held by Norza Zakaria.

“The detailed timeline will be discussed internally and announced at the next council meeting in December,” it said.

In August, Norza announced that he would be stepping down as BAM president at the end of this year.

This came as a shock to many since he announced a month prior that he only intended to leave BAM after the 2024 Olympic Games in Paris.

At the time, Norza denied speculation that his decision was due to the controversy over the termination of former Akademi Badminton Malaysia junior singles coaching director Misbun Sidek’s contract in late July.

Norza was later reported to have apologised to Misbun over the termination of the contract.