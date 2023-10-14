The Malaysian ace will meet compatriot Ng Tze Yong in the final tomorrow after defeating Anders Antonsen of Denmark 21-18, 13-8 (retired).

PETALING JAYA: Lee Zii Jia finally gave Malaysians some cheer after a series of setbacks by entering the singles final of the Arctic Open badminton championship in Finland, defeating Anders Antonsen of Denmark to make it an all-Malaysian affair.

Antonsen, the third seed, retired halfway through the second game after Zii Jia had taken a 13-8 lead, because of a leg injury.

Zii Jia, who is the eighth seed, took nearly an hour to overcome the Dane with a score of 21-17, 13-8 (retired). The world No 14 will take on unseeded compatriot Ng Tze Yong who earlier defeated Japanese Kanta Tsuneyama 21-12, 21-16.

In the first game, Zii Jia led all the way in the 28-minute battle which saw the Malaysian winning two challenges including his final point before winning 21-17.

Brimming with confidence, Zii Jia went ahead 4-1 in two minutes, but Antonsen fought back to reduce the deficit and levelled the score at 6-6. It was a point-for-point exchange after this, but the Malaysian unleashed his smashes often to win 21-17.

In the second game Zii Jia took an 11-6 lead at the breather. Antonsen fought back but had to retire at 13-8 due to a leg injury and lost the match.

This is Zii Jia’s first final this year.