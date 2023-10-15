Attendants made the discovery when cleaning the women’s public toilet at the hospital’s emergency ward.

TAWAU: The body of a newborn baby boy, with the umbilical cord still intact, was found in the cistern of a toilet at the Tawau Hospital here yesterday.

Tawau police chief Jasmin Hussin said attendants cleaning the women’s public toilet made the discovery at the hospital’s emergency ward at 7.10am.

“Police received a report at 8.09am regarding the discovery of a dead baby boy in the toilet pump (cistern),” he said today.

He said investigations had begun to trace the parents under Section 318 of the Penal Code, which involves disposing of the body of a dead child.