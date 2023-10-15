It will report on what has been achieved under the 2024 budget for the period from January to June to ensure smooth implementation of projects.

PUTRAJAYA: A monitoring committee is to be established to ensure allocations under the 2024 budget are well-disbursed for the people’s benefit.

Deputy finance minister Ahmad Maslan said the committee would be headed by Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim, who is also the finance minister.

Besides himself, he said the members would include deputy finance minister Steven Sim and Treasury secretary-general Johan Mahmood Merican.

The establishment of the committee is in line with the Public Finance and Fiscal Responsibility Bill 2023, passed by Parliament last Wednesday, Ahmad said after the “Larian Kewangan” programme, organised by the Putrajaya Treasury Club here today.

He said the committee would be reporting on what had been achieved under the 2024 budget for January to June before it is tabled in Parliament in September.

“It is important and the responsibility of all agencies and ministries to ensure that whatever outlined in the budget is implemented efficiently.

“I hope that all ministries also have a timeline for projects they want to implement,” he said.