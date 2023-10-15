They also arrested a couple after a tip-off from the Philippine embassy in Kuala Lumpur.

PETALING JAYA: Five Filipinas, believed to have been forced to work at an entertainment outlet in Labuan, were rescued by police on Friday.

The women, aged between 25 and 33, were believed to be victims of human trafficking.

Labuan police chief Hamizi Halim told Bernama a Filipina and a local man had been arrested in connection with the suspected human trafficking syndicate operating on the island.

The arrests came after police received a distress call from the Philippine embassy in Kuala Lumpur.

“The embassy was alerted by two Filipino women who managed to escape the place they were confined in,” he said today.

Hamizi said the suspects had been remanded for six days for investigations.

He urged the public to share any information on potential human trafficking activities with the police.