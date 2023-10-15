An allocation of RM6.8 billion has been provided, deputy prime minister Ahmad Zahid Hamidi said.

MELAKA: New courses on electric vehicles and solar energy will be made available in the technical and vocational education and training (TVET) programmes, especially in Melaka, deputy prime minister Ahmad Zahid Hamidi said.

Zahid said an allocation of RM6.8 billion had been provided for the programme.

He said the Melaka government had a focus on renewable energy technology, which had seen high demand from investors.

Zahid, who is chairman of the national TVET council, said there was a demand for skilled workers in renewable energy and the courses would also meet the need for employment in high-tech jobs.

“Investors will not only come to Melaka but investors in other states may also have similar demand for (renewable) energy, and for this, TVET can be empowered in Melaka,” he said.

Zahid said the allocation of RM6.8 billion will also be used to expand TVET institutions across the country and increase enrolment for new courses related to renewable energy

The country now has 1,334 TVET institutions nationwide, involving 12 ministries, that focus on providing skills training.