A woman sitting nearby was also injured in the incident at Taman Molek, Butterworth, today.

BUTTERWORTH: An elderly man was injured when his car crashed into a lottery outlet in Taman Molek here today.

In the 3pm incident, the 65-year-old man was believed to have accidentally stepped on the accelerator pedal of his car, crashing into the store and injuring a worker.

Butterworth fire and rescue station operations officer Noorhisham Noor said they received a distress call at 3.06pm and found a car had crashed into the lottery outlet.

He said the man, who was alone in the car, was pinned to his seat. Firemen rescued him before sending him to Seberang Jaya Hospital for treatment.

“A female worker, in her 70s, sustained injuries to her hands and legs. She was sitting at a dining table nearby at the time. She was also sent to the same hospital for treatment.”

Noorhisham said the man claimed he wanted to park in front of the outlet.