The coalition’s chairman, Abang Johari Openg, said several people were shortlisted, but the candidate chosen will be one with a clean record.

BINTULU: Gabungan Parti Sarawak will announce its candidate for the Jepak state assembly seat on Wednesday, the chairman of the coalition, Abang Johari Openg said today.

He said several people have been shortlisted as possible candidates for the by-election, but the coalition would ensure that the chosen candidate has a clean record free of criminal and corruption charges.

“Some of those on the list are being screened by the police and MACC (Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission),” he told reporters after a party division convention.

“We (GPS) need to get a good and clean candidate, that’s the normal procedure,” he said. Several factors such as the age and composition of the electorate in the Jepak seat would also be taken into account.

The Jepak by-election was called following the death of assemblyman Talib Zulpilip on Sept 15. Polling day is on Nov 4, after candidates file their nominations on Oct 21.