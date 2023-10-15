In a handwritten letter to the prime minister, the nine-year-old asked Anwar Ibrahim to visit her school to look into the condition of the toilets there.

PETALING JAYA: A nine-year-old schoolgirl’s handwritten letter to “Uncle Anwar” has prompted the prime minister to take action on improving school toilets.

Maryam, who is in Year 3 in a national primary school, wrote to Anwar Ibrahim in English, imploring him to visit her school to look into the condition of the toilets there.

She said there were only two cubicles with toilet bowls to serve the whole school, and asked the prime minister to “bring more toilet bowls for my school”. She also said she felt that her school’s toilets were not clean.

“I saw so many pictures of renovated school toilets that look nice. However, my school does not seem to look like that,” she said in her two-page letter which was posted by Anwar on his Facebook page.

The letter, which began with “Hi Uncle Anwar”, ended with Maryam expressing her thanks to “Uncle Anwar”.

In response, Anwar said: “Thank you Maryam. I will work more diligently and expedite the resolution of this issue for the well-being of children at school.”

Last Friday, when tabling the 2024 federal government budget, the prime minister said the repair of toilets in some 8,354 schools will be completed by this year.