Former MP urges the government to set up a task force to assess the budget’s impact on the Indian community.

PETALING JAYA: The Indian community is worried about the removal of subsidies and the 2% increment in sales and service tax (SST), says former MP Charles Santiago.

He said he was frequently contacted by members of the Indian community who were afraid that these measures would “push them further into poverty” as they were still reeling from the impact of the pandemic and the rising cost of living.

In the 2024 budget unveiled on Oct 13, Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim said diesel and electricity subsidies would be rationalised in phases and the savings would be directed towards the Rahmah cash aid.

Anwar also said SST would be increased from 6% to 8% but this would not be applied to the food and beverage industry or the telecommunications industry.

“I have been repeating my answer like a mantra by trying to create a deeper understanding of targeted subsidies and how taking financial aid away from the rich would create a bulk of savings, which would then be channelled back to the poor communities, including Indians.

“Yet there are only so many people I can talk to,” Santiago said in a statement today.

He then urged the government to set up an “impact assessment task force” to evaluate the budget’s measures on the Indian community.

He said the task force should provide clear information on subsidy rationalisation and iron out widespread concerns that these would negatively impact the lower-income group.

“It is the responsibility of the government to explain that a 2% hike in SST for the rich will help increase government revenue and that this can be used for education or healthcare.”

Besides this, it would decrease the prices of goods and services, Santiago added.

He said the Indian community had been receiving benefits from the government for decades and therefore it remained crucial for Putrajaya to ensure their frustration and mistrust can be mitigated.

“The task force will allow for direct engagement with the community and an opportunity to handle their grievances without delay.

“Most importantly, it must ensure they are not misguided by opportunistic politicians and individuals,” he added.