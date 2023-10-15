Party members will be asked to contribute RM50 to RM100 each so that MIC is not reliant on external funds alone to help the people, particularly the Indian community.

SHAH ALAM: MIC will collect funds from its members to ensure that it can continue to operate and carry out programmes to strengthen its grassroots in preparation for the next general election.

MIC president SA Vigneswaran said this is to ensure that the party does not solely rely on external funding to assist the people, particularly the Indian community.

“I have informed all branch chiefs to collect between RM50 to RM100 from MIC members to ensure that the party does not depend on other people to conduct programmes,” he told reporters after opening Selangor MIC’s annual general meeting here today. Also present was Selangor MIC chairman MB Raja.

Vigneswaran also urged MIC members who are entrepreneurs to support the party’s struggle by providing financial assistance.

“This is an effort to ensure that the social work carried out by MIC is not affected even though we do not hold positions in the government,” he said.

Vigneswaran also said MIC will continue to support the unity government led by Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim to ensure the country’s political and economic stability.