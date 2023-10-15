He says these tiny premises pose a danger to tenants as they can lead to fires and affect mental health.

IPOH: The local government development ministry has promised to take stern action against owners of premises who rent out tiny cubicles to tenants.

Minister Nga Kor Ming said they will first issue a warning to these owners who violate the rules by renovating their houses without the approval of local authorities.

“The conditions of these rented premises are a danger to the lives of the tenants as they pose a fire risk and can affect mental health.

“If they fail to comply with the law, we will take stern action,” he said after a ground-breaking ceremony at the Pasir Pinji temporary market site here today.

Nga said action can be taken under the Street, Drainage and Building Act 1974 (Act 133) Section 79.

Recently, a daily reported that a shophouse in the Klang Valley had renovated its top floor by building 38 capsule-like rooms, with each measuring just 3.25 sq m.

The rooms, with the rent starting from RM300, also had an unpleasant odour.

Ng said the ministry had spent RM1 million on the Pasir Pinji temporary market, which began operating from Sept 5. Another RM540,000 was put up by the Ipoh City Council.

“Work to move the 178 existing traders from the Pasir Pinji Market to the temporary market will begin in March,” he said.

Nga said the 50-year-old Pasir Pinji Market was dilapidated and would be rebuilt. It will be ready for occupation by March 2026.