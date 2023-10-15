Malaysia will continue supporting the Palestinian people, says the deputy prime minister, and the public need not be worried by actions such as the false alarm at a Johor mall on Saturday.

PETALING JAYA: Malaysia will continue supporting Palestine despite the bomb threat at a shopping mall in Johor Bahru yesterday, says deputy prime minister Ahmad Zahid Hamidi.

He urged the public not to be worried as the government was always on the alert for any threats, Bernama reported.

An unidentified man phoned in a bomb threat yesterday, reportedly against supporting Palestine, which led to the evacuation of hundreds of people from the mall.

“The police have stated that it was a deliberate threat, we just need to be vigilant,” said Zahid after a party meeting in Melaka.

“We do not have to be afraid of anything, not even threats (against support of Palestine). In fact, we are giving financial aid to Palestine. We will continue to support Palestine,” he said, according to Malaysia Gazette.

Yesterday, Zahid said Malaysia aimed to donate some RM100 million to the people of Palestine, who are facing a military assault by Israel after attacks by Hamas militant fighters who broke out of Gaza and held Israeli civilians hostage.

Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim, in tabling the 2024 budget on Friday, said a RM10 million humanitarian aid will be launched to support Palestinians. He urged companies and members of the public to donate funds.

The Mid Valley Southkey mall in Johor Bahru was evacuated yesterday after a bomb threat was phoned in by an unidentified caller to the mall’s management at about 6pm.

Johor Bahru Selatan police chief Raub Selamat was quoted as saying that the caller, claiming to be someone from overseas, warned against showing support for Palestine.