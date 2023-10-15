It says the ‘second chance’ initiative will help prisoners learn trades and reintegrate them into society.

PETALING JAYA: The prisons department said it is grateful to Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim for allocating RM10 million to the “second chance” technical and vocational education and training (TVET) initiative in the annual budget.

“The allocation is a recognition of the ongoing efforts by the department to provide employment opportunities to offenders who have completed their sentences,” it said in a statement today.

The department said it is working with government agencies and industries to empower inmates with TVET skills in industry, agriculture and farming.

“We hope to enhance the productivity of inmates more effectively,” it said, asking employers and industries to assist by providing broader job opportunities for inmates and former inmates.

“We aim to help them overcome social barriers and reintegrate them into society.”

The department said it is striving to fill 6,000 jobs a month and is looking to the Prisons Rehabilitation Foundation to provide assistance.