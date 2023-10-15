Ewon Benedick points out that the current government in Sabah is still standing thanks to the support of PH assemblymen.

PETALING JAYA: Upko president Ewon Benedick has called for power sharing in the appointment of grassroots leaders in Sabah by Gabungan Rakyat Sabah (GRS) and Pakatan Harapan assemblymen.

Ewon claimed that some Upko members are unhappy with the purportedly unbalanced appointment of grassroots leaders, especially in constituencies not represented by PH.

He said the cooperation between GRS and Sabah PH should translate into power sharing, starting with the appointment of every district’s “ketua adat”.

Upko is a coalition partner in PH, together with PKR, DAP and Amanah.

According to The Borneo Post, Ewon said he has implemented a “60:40 power-sharing formula” in Kadamaian, the state constituency he represents in the Sabah legislative assembly.

“In Kadamaian, 60% of appointments are made by my party and PH, with the rest coming from GRS. I hope that this power-sharing formula can serve as an example for assemblymen of other constituencies, because without the support of PH assemblymen, the current government in Sabah would not have been sustained.

“If I can do it, there is no reason why assemblymen in other constituencies cannot share with the parties supporting the state government,” said Ewon, who is also a federal minister.

Ewon added that he will convey Upko’s stand on the matter to chief minister Hajiji Noor.