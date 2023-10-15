Police said the driver broke his leg and suffered injuries to his hands and feet while his wife was also injured in the legs and hands.

PETALING JAYA: A Singaporean couple was seriously injured after crashing their Porsche 911 into a lamp post in Johor while in a convoy of luxury cars heading towards Mersing.

The driver, Ang Yew Tiong, broke his left leg and sustained injuries to his hands and feet, while his wife, Phay Ai Lien, also sustained injuries to her legs and hands, Sinar Harian reported.

Kluang police chief Bahrin Nor told the daily that the Porsche skidded and hit a lamp post while making a turn at about 9.45am. He said the car was badly damaged at the front and rear bumper.