Human resources minister V Sivakumar says his ministry has been keeping an eye on developments in the airline to safeguard the welfare of workers.

PETALING JAYA: The Social Security Organisation (Socso) will come to the aid of more than 500 MYAirline staff who have been affected by the abrupt suspension of the carrier’s operations, says human resources minister V Sivakumar.

This comes amid claims by some MYAirline employees that they have yet to be paid their September wages and that employer contributions to Socso and EPF have not been made since May.

Sivakumar said his ministry has been keeping an eye on developments in the airline to safeguard the welfare of workers.

He said any MYAirline staff who was laid off will be entitled to a job search allowance from Socso for three to six months while they seek new employment.

“The allowance will be given as long as they fulfil the criteria, based on checks on their record in the Employment Insurance System,” he said, adding that these workers may also join upskilling courses. They will also be informed about job opportunities and may receive career counselling.

However, Sivakumar did not comment on the claims of unpaid wages and backdated Socso and EPF contributions.

Several MYAirline employees told FMT that their salary for September should have been paid by Oct 7 at the latest and that this has severely affected their finances. They also claimed that Socso and EPF contributions have not been made since May despite deductions continuing.

Speaking on condition of anonymity, they said they were just as shocked by the airline’s suspension of its operations, having only been informed on the matter at around 5am on Thursday itself.

FMT has sought comment from MYAirline officials.

Yesterday, MYAirline director Azharuddin Abdul Rahman said all staff remain under full employment and that no employee has been made to take unpaid leave.

It is understood that all staff members have been told to come into office as usual tomorrow.