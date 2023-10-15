Earlier, Lee Zii Jia made it an all-Malaysia singles final against Ng Tze Yong.

PETALING JAYA: National men’s doubles pair Man Wei Chong-Tee Kai Wun qualified for the final of the 2023 Arctic Open badminton championships in Vantaa, Finland, this morning (Malaysian time), giving Malaysia a possible double in the tournament.

Professional shuttler Lee Zii Jia had earlier qualified for the final in the singles, where he will meet compatriot Ng Tze Yong.

It will be the second title this year for Wei Chong-Kai Wun, who won in a tightly fought match against Denmark’s Rasmus Kjaer-Frederik Sogaard 19-21, 21-19, 21-19, if they can beat another Danish pair, Kim Astrup-Anders Skaarup, in the final showdown tonight.

Wei Chong-Kai Wun clinched their first title of the year when they beat Taiwan’s Lu Ching Yao-Yang Po Han in the 2023 Taipei Open in June.

Earlier, the eighth-seeded Zii Jia overcame third seed Anders Antonsen 21-17, 13-8 (retired) when the Dane pulled out with a leg injury.

The unseeded Tze Yong also made it to the final with an impressive 21-12, 21-16 win over seventh seed Kanta Tsuneyama of Japan.