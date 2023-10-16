The video is of soldiers during a United Nations mission to Lebanon in 2022.

KUALA LUMPUR: The Malaysian Armed Forces (ATM) have denied the involvement of the country’s military personnel in the ongoing conflict in Palestine following a viral video on TikTok.

The armed forces said the video posted on an account belonging to @adamjohan64 was of a group of military personnel assigned to Lebanon in 2022.

“ATM has examined the content of the video and found it to be an old video of ATM members assigned to the United Nations Interim Force in Lebanon (UNIFIL) mission under the Malaysian Battalion 850-10 (MALBATT 850-10) in 2022,” it said in a statement last night.

“ATM denies the content of the viral video and can confirm that it is untrue.”

The armed forces also urged the public not to make any assumptions or spread any uncertain or false information as it could lead to speculation and cause panic.

“Any individual found to be spreading fake news may be prosecuted under Section 233 of the Communications and Multimedia Act 1998,” it said.