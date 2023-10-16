2nd Lt Emil Syahid Iskandar died of heat stroke while in intensive care, the army said. He was among 10 trainees who collapsed during an 8km-long speed march.

KUALA LUMPUR: The army will commence investigations into the death of a trainee from heat stroke after collapsing during a speed march at Pulada, the army combat training centre in Kota Tinggi, Johor.

An army statement today said second lieutenant Emil Syahid Iskandar was among 10 trainees who collapsed at various locations along an 8km-long speed march route on Oct 13.

They were taken to Kota Tinggi Hospital for initial treatment, and three of them were transferred to the intensive care unit of Sultan Ismail Hospital, the statement said.

Emil’s death due to heat stroke was confirmed last night. He was buried at the Islamic cemetery in Bandar Tasik Puteri, Rawang, Selangor.

The statement said the two trainees in intensive care had regained consciousness and are slowly recovering. Of the others, two trainees have been discharged from Kota Tinggi Hospital while five remain warded in stable condition.

The army said it took this incident seriously and would improve on the current training system.