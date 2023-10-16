PETALING JAYA: The education ministry has pulled out of the prestigious Frankfurt Book Fair 2023 over the organiser’s alleged pro-Israel stance, says its minister Fadhlina Sidek.

“The ministry will never compromise on the issue of Israel’s violence against the Palestinians, which is clearly contrary to international law and human rights,” Fadhlina said in a statement.

She added that the decision is aligned with government policy, which is in solidarity with and providing full support to Palestine.

The Frankfurt Book Fair, renowned as the largest book trade fair globally in terms of the number of publishing companies it hosts, is widely regarded as the most significant international hub for book-related deals and trade.

With a rich history dating back over 500 years, this annual event occurs over five days in mid-October and takes place at the Frankfurt Trade Fair grounds in Germany.

Israel declared war on Hamas following its surprise attack in Israel on Oct 7. Almost 3,000 people have been killed in Gaza following constant bombing by Israel.