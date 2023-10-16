Police say the operation was to check on forced labour and illegal employment of foreign women.

KUALA LUMPUR: Police have arrested 164 foreign women working as “guest relations officers” (GROs) in multiple raids on entertainment outlets in Kuala Lumpur, Selangor and Johor.

Bukit Aman criminal investigation department deputy director (investigation/legislation) Rusdi Isa said the raids were mainly to identify forced labour victims and stop illegal practices like the employment of foreign women as GROs.

The initial operation in Kuala Lumpur, conducted at Kompleks Wilayah, targeted four licensed entertainment outlets, resulting in the arrest of 38 individuals. Additionally, 113 customers of various nationalities underwent checks.

“The premises operated from 7pm until 7am everyday. They employed GROs as stage dancers who were given tips by customers. Initial investigation results revealed that these outlets operated for three to 12 months,” Rusdi told a press conference today.

A separate raid in Johor Bahru led to the apprehension of 99 individuals, including 91 foreign GROs. Additionally, 69 patrons present at the establishment were quizzed.

“It was found that none of the GROs had working permits,” Rusdi said.

During a separate raid in Serdang, 73 foreign GROs were caught, along with four additional workers. The authorities also questioned 71 customers.

“The open pub and KTV concept entertainment outlet was located in the Puchong Industrial Park Area.

“The Serdang narcotics branch conducted random urine examinations on 18 individuals. The results found 15 individuals positive for ketamine. Also arrested were two men working as bouncers suspected of involvement in gang-related elements,” he said.