Wong Yan Ke was found guilty last week of insulting the vice-chancellor of Universiti Malaya by staging a protest at the convocation ceremony in 2019.

PETALING JAYA: The Kuala Lumpur and Selangor Chinese Assembly Hall (KLSCAH) is raising funds to help former student activist Wong Yan Ke challenge his conviction over a protest during a 2019 convocation ceremony.

KLSCAH’s youth section said it aims to raise RM50,000 to cover Wong’s legal fees in appealing against his conviction at the Kuala Lumpur magistrates’ court on a charge of insulting the vice-chancellor of Universiti Malaya through the protest.

The fundraiser, launched on crowdfunding site GivingHub, has collected nearly RM4,000 in donations as of 10.45pm.

Wong is currently serving as the secretary of the assembly hall’s youth section.

In a statement, the section said the court case was not merely a personal battle for Wong but a battle for justice and equality for all Malaysians.

The youth section said it would stand by Wong in an appeal to the High Court and possibly to the Court of Appeal.

Wong, a civil engineering graduate, created a stir during his convocation on Oct 14, 2019, when he carried a protest placard on stage, demanding the resignation of Abdul Rahim Hashim as UM vice-chancellor.

Last week, Wong was convicted and fined RM5,000 for the protest, with magistrate Illi Marisqa Khalizan saying Wong had numerous options to voice his views against Rahim before resorting to the protest.

Rahim had been the subject of complaints by the students’ union as well as the human rights society Suaram over his handling of a sexual harassment case against a lecturer and remarks he made at a Malay rights congress.

He left UM in 2020 after completing a three-year term and was replaced by Hamdi Shukor.