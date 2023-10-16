The wildlife department has said the use of goats had been ineffective and an adult dog could not fit into the trap.

PETALING JAYA: The wildlife and national parks department (Perhilitan) has been accused of being inhumane in using puppies as live bait to capture a wild panther, with an animal rights group saying the action might be against the law on animal welfare.

The puppies, who were in a cage, were released unharmed after the panther was captured.

However, the wildlife group Persatuan Haiwan Terbiar said the Animal Welfare Act makes it an offence to abandon an animal in circumstances that could cause trauma, pain, suffering, or any form of distress.

Another activist, Rajesh Nagarajan of Lawyers for Animal Rights, said Perhilitan should not be using any live bait in capture operations, labelling it as “very inhumane”.

Asked about the need for regulations governing wildlife capture operations, Rajesh said there should be none as wildlife should be guided back to their natural habitat after they venture into residential areas.

Kelvin Cheah, general manager of the Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (SPCA) in Selangor, said Perhilitan’s actions put the puppies in “a distressing and dangerous situation, subjecting them to potential harm and suffering,” he told FMT.

“Using puppies as live bait treats the puppies as tools, disregarding their inherent value and right to a life free from unnecessary harm,” he said.

FMT had earlier reported that Perhilitan had said puppies were used as live bait to capture a wild panther in Kuala Pilah, Negeri Sembilan, last month as the use of goats was ineffective and an adult dog could not fit into the trap.

Perhilitan director-general Abdul Kadir Abu Hassan said no harm came to the puppies, and they were released from the cage as soon as the panther was captured.

Malaysia is home to the largest black panther population in the world, but the species is facing threats due to habitat loss and poaching.