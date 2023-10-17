Police said two plastic bags containing a human skull each were also found, together with scraps of colourful cloth and tattered remains of a Perak flag.



IPOH: Two skeletons believed to be human remains were found on the rooftop of a building next to a bank in Sitiawan this morning.

Manjung police chief Nordin Abdullah said police received a report from a woman about the discovery at 10.20am today.

“An inspection at the scene found two human skeletons but the gender and identity were unknown. We also found a Perak flag, several pieces of black sellotape, pieces of cloth with colourful patterns and tatters of a Perak flag,” he said here tonight.

Nordin said they also found pieces of a stained white shirt, a blue pillow case, two red plastic bags containing a human skull each and a knife with a black plastic tip at the location.

He said the skeletal remains have been sent to the forensic unit of the Raja Permaisuri Bainun Hospital for autopsy.

He urged anyone with information to contact senior investigating officer Azalan Ab Karim at 019-3927837.