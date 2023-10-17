Ipoh police chief Yahaya Hassan says the incident is believed to have happened while everyone in the house was asleep.

IPOH: The six-year-old boy who was found dead in a washing machine by his grandmother yesterday is believed to have climbed onto the machine, which was being used, before falling into it.

Ipoh police chief Yahaya Hassan said the boy, an autistic child, was believed to have climbed onto the washing machine while everyone in the house was asleep at about 9.30am.

“When the child was found, the top-loading machine was no longer in operation,” he said in a statement today.

Yahaya said the boy was laid to rest in Johor today.

The incident happened at Kampung Sungai Tapah Tambahan in Manjoi. The victim was unconscious when he was brought to the Raja Permaisuri Bainun Hospital.

He was pronounced dead at 11.02am, and the results of the autopsy revealed the cause of death was due to blunt trauma to the head.

The case is being investigated under Section 31(1)(a) of the Child Act 2001.