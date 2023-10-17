Penang DAP chairman explains cryptic remarks made over the weekend about alleged plot to oust him as chief minister.

GEORGE TOWN: Penang DAP chairman Chow Kon Yeow today backtracked on his claim that there was an apparent move to oust him as chief minister.

In clarifying his cryptic remarks made in a speech over the weekend, he said he merely spoke about how things were before the state elections.

“I said before the elections, there were attempts to replace the chief minister. But although I was not replaced, I said there could be challenges ahead.

“For those who are thinking about creating issues, I told them not to, because the party has named me as chief minister,” he told reporters at the Penang Institute.

He then called on all parties to close ranks and help realise the Penang 2030 vision.

Chow said this when asked about DAP chairman Lim Guan Eng’s call to him to furnish proof of an alleged plot to oust him as Penang chief minister.

Chow also said there were no “external forces” going against him.

“We should stay focused. They should appreciate that the party has made a decision to name me as chief minister.”

Asked who “they” were, Chow said it referred to those who were against him, “if any”.