Health minister Dr Zaliha Mustafa urges victims to file their complaints through the MyHelp portal.

PETALING JAYA: The health ministry has vowed to take action against bullies in the public healthcare sector after a survey revealed that some 40% of doctors nationwide had been harassed and bullied at the workplace.

Health minister Dr Zaliha Mustafa said that the MyHelp portal had been set up to accept reports of such cases.

“I urge medical staff to file their complaints through the (MyHelp) portal,” she was quoted as saying by Bernama.

On Sunday, the Malaysian Medical Association (MMA) said between 30% to 40% of doctors nationwide had been bullied, with its president Dr Azizan Abdul Aziz saying the situation was “worrying”.

According to the survey, a majority of the victims were medical officers.

The survey also found that victims were less likely to file a complaint out of fear, or were unaware about the process.

And even when they filed a complaint, no action was taken, MMA said.

Zaliha went on to say that the Healthcare Work Culture Improvement Task Force constantly engaged with the ministry on matters related to the mental health and wellbeing of medical workers and to prevent bullying from occurring.