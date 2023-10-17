Home ministry says MyEG will have to complete a system upgrade as part of the deal.

KUALA LUMPUR: MyEG Services Bhd (MyEG) has been granted a two-year extension by the home ministry for its immigration-related services, and the extension’s total estimated value will depend on the number of transactions performed over this period.

“As part of the requirement, MyEG will have to complete a system enhancement.

“MyEG will resume accepting applications for immigration services upon completion of this system enhancement. The company will announce the commencement date in due course,” it said in a filing with Bursa Malaysia today.

MyEG said an agreement to formalise the extension will also be signed later.

“The board believes the extension is in the company’s best interest and is expected to contribute positively to the earnings and net assets per share of the company for the financial year ending Dec 31, 2023, onwards,” it said.