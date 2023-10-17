Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim says the related government agencies and ministries must help these students.

PETALING JAYA: Public universities cannot turn away students who are unable to afford the tuition fees, says Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim.

He said the related government agencies and ministries must take care of these students and make sure that they are registered with their desired universities.

“Some families from Ampang and Tambun told me they had to turn down (university) offers because they could not afford them,” Anwar said during the finance ministry’s monthly assembly.

“For the first time in history, I have given the order that none of our children can be rejected by any university.”

