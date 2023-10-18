He claims to have discovered the affair between his wife and the ex-army officer after sending her phone for repairs.

KUALA LUMPUR: A businessman has filed a suit against his former wife and her alleged partner after the “affair” led to their divorce and caused him to suffer a major depressive disorder.

The 51-year-old businessman’s lawyer, Hariz Yusoff, said the suit was filed at the sessions court here on Oct 9.

The man’s statement of claim named the woman, who is a senior government officer, and a former senior army officer as the first and second defendants respectively. Both defendants are in their 40s.

In the statement of claim, the plaintiff alleged that the duo had met on a social media app in 2017.

He claimed that due to the duo’s developing relationship, his then wife had neglected him and their two children and was always absent from their house under the pretext of working outstation.

“It was just a cover-up, as my client didn’t know that the duo was having an affair at the time,” Hariz told a media conference in Kampung Baru, here.

He said his client was shocked to find out about his wife’s “affair”, which was exposed after she sought his help to send her phone to a shop for repairs.

He found out about the alleged affair after retrieving old messages between the two.

The couple divorced the same year.

According to Hariz, the Petaling Jaya magistrates’ court had in March this year fined the second defendant RM6,000 for the offence of enticing a married woman.

Hariz’s client pleaded in his statement of claim that both defendants had committed the tort of harassment against him, while the second defendant had committed the torts of enticement and alienation of affection after having lost his wife’s affection.

The man is seeking general, aggravated and exemplary damages.

The case is set for mention again before sessions court judge Zulkarnain Hassan on Nov 8.