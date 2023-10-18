In a 22-second video that went viral, a man was seen slapping a woman repeatedly while asking her a question.

PETALING JAYA: The police have launched an investigation into a case involving a man seen slapping a woman in a car, following a video of the incident that had gone viral on social media yesterday.

Acting Gombak police chief Noor Ariffin Nasir said preliminary investigations showed that the incident happened at 6.30pm yesterday, involving a 21-year-old woman and her 22-year-old former boyfriend.

He also said the victim lodged a report after the incident and explained to the police that the squabble was due to a misunderstanding between the two.

“The case is being investigated under Section 323 of the Penal Code (for voluntarily causing hurt),” he said in a statement.

He urged those who know the suspect or have any information on the case to contact the investigating officer, Nor Adiba Noordin, from the Gombak district police station, at 03-6126 2222.

In the 22-second video that went viral on X (formerly Twitter) yesterday, the suspect was seen slapping the woman repeatedly while asking her a question.

The woman, in tears, could be heard saying that she did not want to marry the man.

Social media users vented their anger and disapproval towards the man’s action, with many calling for his arrest. The video has been shared over 4,000 times.